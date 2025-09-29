Evercore ISI Group Maintains Copa Holdings (CPA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.98% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings is $159.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.98% from its latest reported closing price of $119.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings is 3,861MM, an increase of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 13.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.47%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 36,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,533K shares representing 14.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,903K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 62.84% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,771K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 2,534K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares , representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,009K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares , representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 12.34% over the last quarter.

