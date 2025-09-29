Evercore ISI Group Maintains Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VLRS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VLRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $6.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.38 to a high of $7.32. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 73,603MM, an increase of 2,337.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 21.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLRS is 0.65%, an increase of 21.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.92% to 46,774K shares. The put/call ratio of VLRS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 21,258K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing an increase of 87.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 604.64% over the last quarter.

North of South Capital LLP holds 4,964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 13.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,302K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing a decrease of 76.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 57.08% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 1,961K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLRS by 6.94% over the last quarter.

