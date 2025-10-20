Evercore ISI Group Maintains Cohen & Steers (CNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is $79.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.63% from its latest reported closing price of $70.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is 556MM, an increase of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.13%, an increase of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 40,323K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,466K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares , representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,928K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 14.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,609K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 9.52% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,600K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,077K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.