Evercore ISI Group Maintains Cohen & Steers (CNS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohen & Steers is $75.48. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.12% from its latest reported closing price of $61.81.

The projected annual revenue for Cohen & Steers is $515MM, a decrease of 9.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.35.

Cohen & Steers Declares $0.57 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $61.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.45%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 11.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.36%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPSSX - BNY Mellon Small Cap Multi-Strategy Fund Class M Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 5.33% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hunter Perkins Capital Management holds 149K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNS by 7.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohen & Steers. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNS is 0.19%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 33,339K shares. The put/call ratio of CNS is 4.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cohen & Steers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

