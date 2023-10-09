Evercore ISI Group Maintains Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 71.39. The forecasts range from a low of 58.84 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of 58.88.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is 18,845MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 145,858K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 9,626K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares, representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 143.15% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 5,204K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,445K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 3,888K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 45.84% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,606K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares, representing a decrease of 50.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,006K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler, based on net sales, and a major fast-moving consumer goods company in Europe. CCEP makes, sells and distributes non-alcoholic drinks to 300 million people in 13 countries. These are: Andorra, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland*, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. CCEP was formed through the merger of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., Coca-Cola Iberian Partners SAU, and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke GmbH.

