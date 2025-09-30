Evercore ISI Group Maintains Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $53.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is 9,645MM, an increase of 33.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.25%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 516,183K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,676K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,610K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,671K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,388K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 91.58% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 22,694K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,181K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,049K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,309K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.66% over the last quarter.

