Evercore ISI Group Maintains Carvana (CVNA) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.87% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carvana is $426.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.87% from its latest reported closing price of $447.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carvana is 18,373MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.78%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 153,356K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,319K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,392K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares , representing an increase of 48.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 100.96% over the last quarter.

TRBCX - T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,959K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 5,264K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 9.50% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 4,890K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 1.79% over the last quarter.

