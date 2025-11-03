Evercore ISI Group Maintains Carlyle Group (CG) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $70.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.78% from its latest reported closing price of $53.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is 5,381MM, an increase of 67.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 300,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,958K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,718K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 19.17% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,425K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,316K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,787K shares , representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 43.14% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 9,949K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,171K shares , representing a decrease of 22.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,137K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,906K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

