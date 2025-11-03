Evercore ISI Group Maintains Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NasdaqGS:CCEC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital Clean Energy Carriers is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of $21.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Clean Energy Carriers. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEC is 0.05%, an increase of 69.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.10% to 501K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEC is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 133K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 22.16% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 131K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 37.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 76.47% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 1.31% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 43K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 14.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 74.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 343.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.