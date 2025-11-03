Evercore ISI Group Maintains Canadian National Railway (CNI) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian National Railway is $112.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.86 to a high of $137.91. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from its latest reported closing price of $95.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian National Railway is 18,868MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian National Railway. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.41%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 459,631K shares. The put/call ratio of CNI is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 54,827K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 28,152K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,950K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 3.83% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 22,989K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,899K shares , representing a decrease of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,509K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,136K shares , representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 40.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 14,229K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 0.87% over the last quarter.

