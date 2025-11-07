Evercore ISI Group Maintains Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canada Goose Holdings is $14.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $21.12. The average price target represents an increase of 14.22% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canada Goose Holdings is 1,613MM, an increase of 17.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canada Goose Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOS is 0.11%, an increase of 48.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.60% to 39,638K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 5,316K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 31.85% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 2,808K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JADDX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 2,073K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 28.95% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 1,938K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOS by 31.71% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,487K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

