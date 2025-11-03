Evercore ISI Group Maintains Camden Property Trust (CPT) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $123.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $99.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is 1,696MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.29%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 116,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,348K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 79.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,968K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,443K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 16.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,033K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,961K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 16.48% over the last quarter.

