Evercore ISI Group Maintains C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 609.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is 21.85. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 609.25% from its latest reported closing price of 3.08.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 37MM, an increase of 34.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.03%, a decrease of 37.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 40,922K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 6,381K shares representing 13.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 44.29% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,716K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 51.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,875K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 51.32% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,387K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 62.43% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,276K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 0.73% over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

