Evercore ISI Group Maintains Brighthouse Financial (BHF) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Brighthouse Financial (NasdaqGS:BHF) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $56.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of $48.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is 8,722MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.09%, an increase of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 55,617K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 2,760K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 22.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,002K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 10.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,870K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 14.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,838K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 18.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,723K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 26.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

