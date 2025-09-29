Evercore ISI Group Maintains Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.29% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is $4.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.29% from its latest reported closing price of $4.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is 553MM, an increase of 80.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.14%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 181,622K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,303K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,668K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,441K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,349K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,548K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares , representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 90.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,542K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 53.68% over the last quarter.

