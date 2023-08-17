Evercore ISI Group Maintains Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is 4.91. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from its latest reported closing price of 4.69.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is 519MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $4.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.48%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 21.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 176,820K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,628K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 80.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,505K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,761K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 26.76% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,544K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 34.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,437K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,381K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 28.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,484K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

