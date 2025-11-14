Evercore ISI Group Maintains Boston Properties (BXP) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is $80.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $70.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is 3,328MM, a decrease of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXP is 0.23%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 187,455K shares. The put/call ratio of BXP is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,879K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing an increase of 52.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 130.43% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,402K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,169K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 14.06% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,515K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,633K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,078K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,499K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,214K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 45.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.