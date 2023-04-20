Evercore ISI Group Maintains Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $16.01. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 113.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $363MM, an increase of 34.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 376K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 44.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 52.69% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,527K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 24.27% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,450K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 30.42% over the last quarter.

SKSEX - AMG Managers Skyline Special Equities Fund Class N holds 208K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 13.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.28%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 174,276K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

See all Biocryst Pharmaceuticals regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.