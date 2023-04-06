Evercore ISI Group Maintains Bank of New York Mellon (BK) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is $55.56. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.79% from its latest reported closing price of $44.88.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is $17,799MM, an increase of 8.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.84.

Bank of New York Mellon Declares $0.37 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $44.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal London Asset Management holds 263K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson Investment Counsel holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 12.02% over the last quarter.

VMCTX - Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 7.72% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 382K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BK by 8.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BK is 0.37%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 809,690K shares. The put/call ratio of BK is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bank Of New York Mellon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

