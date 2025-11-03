Evercore ISI Group Maintains AvalonBay Communities (AVB) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.35% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AvalonBay Communities is $219.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $200.99 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.35% from its latest reported closing price of $175.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AvalonBay Communities is 3,008MM, a decrease of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,571 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVB is 0.38%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 155,493K shares. The put/call ratio of AVB is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 6,851K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,292K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,580K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,262K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares , representing a decrease of 29.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 32.69% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,232K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,402K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 58.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.