Evercore ISI Group Maintains Autoliv (ALV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is $138.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from its latest reported closing price of $116.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 10,923MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALV is 0.30%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 52,705K shares. The put/call ratio of ALV is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,601K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,534K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 18.78% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,318K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 45.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,317K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 18.30% over the last quarter.

