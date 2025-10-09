Evercore ISI Group Maintains Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management is $46.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from its latest reported closing price of $43.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management is 363MM, a decrease of 68.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.16%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 80,202K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,369K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 7.61% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,194K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,364K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,976K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 34.07% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 2,464K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 64.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,134K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 4.52% over the last quarter.

