Evercore ISI Group Maintains Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.22% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping is $13.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.32 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.22% from its latest reported closing price of $12.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ardmore Shipping is 144MM, a decrease of 55.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.05%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 33,674K shares. The put/call ratio of ASC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,643K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,531K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,496K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 15.10% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,381K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,282K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares , representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 88.81% over the last quarter.

