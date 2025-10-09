Evercore ISI Group Maintains Ameriprise Financial (AMP) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is $570.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $438.34 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $491.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is 15,069MM, a decrease of 17.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.30%, an increase of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 95,430K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,271K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,818K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,703K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,548K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares , representing a decrease of 24.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 14.16% over the last quarter.

