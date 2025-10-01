Evercore ISI Group Maintains American International Group (AIG) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.35% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $89.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.98 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from its latest reported closing price of $79.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 55,605MM, an increase of 102.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.33%, an increase of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 645,384K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,147K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,430K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 11.80% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 19,695K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,910K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,532K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,751K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,413K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,882K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 92.70% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 17,269K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,323K shares , representing a decrease of 29.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 26.26% over the last quarter.

