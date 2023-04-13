Evercore ISI Group Maintains American International Group (AIG) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.13% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $70.89. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.13% from its latest reported closing price of $51.32.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is $49,158MM, a decrease of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.35.

American International Group Declares $0.32 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $51.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLDGX - DYNAMIC ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspen Grove Capital holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Vigilant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 311.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 926K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing a decrease of 126.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 96.52% over the last quarter.

Aaron Wealth Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1814 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.52%, an increase of 24.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 811,167K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

American International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

