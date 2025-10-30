Evercore ISI Group Maintains American Electric Power (AEP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of American Electric Power (NasdaqGS:AEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is $124.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.58 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $122.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,897MM, a decrease of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,559 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.34%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 513,502K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 20,034K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,631K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,672K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,103K shares , representing a decrease of 25.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 28.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,181K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,852K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,163K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,817K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,352K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,067K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.58% over the last quarter.

