Evercore ISI Group Maintains Alliancebernstein Holding (AB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Alliancebernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliancebernstein Holding is $41.51. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of $35.03.

The projected annual revenue for Alliancebernstein Holding is $3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Birinyi Associates holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 83K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 34.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 31.84% over the last quarter.

CoreCap Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Total Clarity Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliancebernstein Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.17%, an increase of 22.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.91% to 15,868K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

