Evercore ISI Group Maintains Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.31% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems is $37.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.31% from its latest reported closing price of $29.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro MicroSystems is 1,223MM, an increase of 55.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.21%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 190,274K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 5.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,904K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,063K shares , representing an increase of 30.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 80.10% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 13,491K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,907K shares , representing an increase of 33.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 77.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,165K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,013K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,996K shares , representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,255K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836K shares , representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 58.00% over the last quarter.

