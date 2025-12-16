Evercore ISI Group Maintains Advance Auto Parts (AAP) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.48% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $55.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.48% from its latest reported closing price of $44.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,912MM, an increase of 38.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.25%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 90,500K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,284K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,315K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 7.16% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,217K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,995K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 19.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,564K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,667K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,003K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,611K shares , representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 2.34% over the last quarter.

