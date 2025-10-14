Evercore ISI Group Maintains Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NasdaqGS:ASO) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $54.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors is 7,327MM, an increase of 22.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24, a decrease of 13.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASO is 0.23%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 94,563K shares. The put/call ratio of ASO is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,962K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,120K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares , representing an increase of 30.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 36.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,140K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,110K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 0.81% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,051K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares , representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASO by 6.53% over the last quarter.

