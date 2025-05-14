Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:XENE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.55% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is $57.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 92.55% from its latest reported closing price of $29.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is 30MM, an increase of 300.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenon Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XENE is 0.38%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 91,425K shares. The put/call ratio of XENE is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,667K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,829K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,521K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,789K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 87.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,089K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XENE by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The Company is advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy.

