Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.04% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for West Pharmaceutical Services is $284.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.04% from its latest reported closing price of $231.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for West Pharmaceutical Services is 3,191MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,494 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WST is 0.23%, an increase of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 87,355K shares. The put/call ratio of WST is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,450K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,111K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,592K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,552K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WST by 50.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,275K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WST by 6.03% over the last quarter.

West Pharmaceutical Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support its customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.