News & Insights

Stocks

Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (LSE:0ADY) with Outperform Recommendation

March 18, 2025 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of West Pharmaceutical Services (LSE:0ADY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,494 funds or institutions reporting positions in West Pharmaceutical Services. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADY is 0.23%, an increase of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 87,353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:0ADY / West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,450K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADY by 15.16% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,111K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADY by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,592K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADY by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,552K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADY by 50.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,275K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.