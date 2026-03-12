Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of vTv Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VTVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.01% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for vTv Therapeutics is $52.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.01% from its latest reported closing price of $33.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for vTv Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in vTv Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTVT is 0.14%, an increase of 195.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.82% to 1,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 298K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 25.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTVT by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Trails Edge Capital Partners holds 231K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 163K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 148K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTVT by 63.34% over the last quarter.

