Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Visa (SNSE:V) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Visa (SNSE:V) with a In-Line recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 423 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.20%, an increase of 116.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 1,771,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,704K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,506K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 15.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,513K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,485K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 42,953K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40,345K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,655K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,817K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,950K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 16.74% over the last quarter.

