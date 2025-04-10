Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Toast (BMV:TOST) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Toast (BMV:TOST) with a In-Line recommendation.

Capital International Investors holds 41,961K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,176K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 28.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 22,903K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,964K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,323K shares , representing a decrease of 41.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 15,444K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,264K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 36.29% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,437K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,671K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 29.62% over the last quarter.

