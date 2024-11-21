Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SWTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.32% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics is $69.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.32% from its latest reported closing price of $37.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SpringWorks Therapeutics is 113MM, a decrease of 16.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWTX is 0.21%, an increase of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 91,942K shares. The put/call ratio of SWTX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,942K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,844K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 6.10% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,559K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,516K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 60.11% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,422K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

