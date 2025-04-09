Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.97% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $127.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.95 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 73.97% from its latest reported closing price of $73.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 4,690MM, an increase of 40.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 19.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.41%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.12% to 96,606K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,812K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,131K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,101K shares , representing a decrease of 18.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 2,510K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 26.69% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,335K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,229K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.