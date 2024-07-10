Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.76% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is $54.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from its latest reported closing price of $45.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is 790MM, a decrease of 4.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.45%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.24% to 291,692K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,933K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,736K shares , representing an increase of 21.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 19,591K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares , representing an increase of 87.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 537.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 13,645K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,761K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,624K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,290K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,186K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 92.48% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information



Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

