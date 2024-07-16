Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. - Preferred Stock (REXR.PRB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:REXR.PRB) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR.PRB is 0.10%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR.PRB by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 144K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

