Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Repligen (RGEN) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.73% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $198.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.73% from its latest reported closing price of $152.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 1,087MM, an increase of 71.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.26%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 71,548K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,136K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 8.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,687K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,544K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 9.99% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,393K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Repligen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

