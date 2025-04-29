Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NasdaqCM:PRQR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 559.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $10.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 559.50% from its latest reported closing price of $1.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 17MM, a decrease of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V.. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 55.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRQR is 0.13%, an increase of 38.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 159.00% to 45,361K shares. The put/call ratio of PRQR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 9,602K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 62.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 281.93% over the last quarter.

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds 4,986K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,632K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,557K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,827K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 94.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRQR by 2,847.41% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 2,825K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies, the Company is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

