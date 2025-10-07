Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of PPL (PPL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PPL is $38.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $37.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 8,021MM, a decrease of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,675 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.28%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 759,516K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 38,196K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,253K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 85.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 30,821K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,939K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 92.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 30,337K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,593K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 87.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,566K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 14.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,984K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 14.72% over the last quarter.

