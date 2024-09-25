Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Portland General Electric (POR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is $53.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from its latest reported closing price of $47.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,691MM, a decrease of 16.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.28%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 132,279K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,516K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,320K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,424K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 83.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,385K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 3.21% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 3,255K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares , representing a decrease of 74.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 27.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,244K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

