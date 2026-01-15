Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Phillips Edison (PECO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Phillips Edison (NasdaqGS:PECO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison is $40.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of $35.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison is 762MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.17%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 130,417K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,474K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,983K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing a decrease of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 89.30% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,661K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,022K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,440K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 9.62% over the last quarter.

