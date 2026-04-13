Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Otis Worldwide (OTIS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.83% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is $100.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from its latest reported closing price of $81.74 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,651MM, an increase of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an decrease of 714 owner(s) or 35.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.14%, an increase of 28.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 383,497K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 38,620K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares , representing an increase of 98.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 15,186K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,938K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,788K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,759K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,817K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 7,842K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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