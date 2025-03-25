Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of OneMain Holdings (OMF) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.10% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $63.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.10% from its latest reported closing price of $52.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,804MM, an increase of 52.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.33%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 136,899K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,238K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,027K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 10.68% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,781K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 7,438K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,402K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 33.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,775K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,805K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,176K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 8.48% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

