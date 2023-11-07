Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of VF (VFC) with In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of VF (NYSE:VFC) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.06% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for VF is 19.95. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.06% from its latest reported closing price of 15.95.

The projected annual revenue for VF is 12,248MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1195 funds or institutions reporting positions in VF. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 380,037K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 77,022K shares representing 19.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 23,501K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,894K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 104.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,939K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,676K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,733K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,085K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,103K shares, representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 981.99% over the last quarter.

VF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. The Company's purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. The Company connects this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good.

