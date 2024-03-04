Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Toast (TOST) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Toast (NYSE:TOST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Toast is 23.14. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of 23.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Toast is 4,685MM, an increase of 21.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.34%, a decrease of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 411,931K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,350K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,900K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 6.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,517K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,083K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,079K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,948K shares, representing an increase of 25.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 20.29% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 15,189K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,381K shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 13,583K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,759K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.